ThoreCoin Achieves Market Cap of $156.76 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $156.76 million and approximately $154,598.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,808.33 or 0.19424301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

