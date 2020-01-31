Thunder Token Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.