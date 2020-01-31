Tierion Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Tierion has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $372,014.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Liqui, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

