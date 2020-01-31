TigerCash Trading Down 4.2% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $131,429.00 and approximately $15.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.02604168 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

