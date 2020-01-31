Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

