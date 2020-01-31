Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $479,713.00 and $41.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005434 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000356 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.