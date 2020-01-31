TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.67.

X stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$122.75. 37,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$78.61 and a 52 week high of C$123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 5.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

