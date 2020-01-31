TOKPIE Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $75,502.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,639,746 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

