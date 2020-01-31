TOKYO Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $75,963.00 and $255.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00027128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006532 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003658 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

