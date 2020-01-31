TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Shares of TOG stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 216,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.43 million and a P/E ratio of -960.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.86. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

