Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Toro worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.