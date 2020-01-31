Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Total posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

