Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.03.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.31. 1,302,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,559,330 shares in the company, valued at C$136,473,004.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $486,259.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

