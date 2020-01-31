Traci L. Jensen Sells 9,255 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FUL traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth about $9,399,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

