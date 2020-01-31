Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of TSCO opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

