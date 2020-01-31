Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

TSCO opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

