Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,792 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,455% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 put options.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $2,059,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,781.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,532,302. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after buying an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Jabil by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 1,117,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

