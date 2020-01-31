Traders Buy Large Volume of Adient Put Options (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,586 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 392 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $23.95 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

