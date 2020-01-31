Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 614 call options on the company. This is an increase of 765% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

ABCB stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

