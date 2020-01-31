Traders Purchase Large Volume of Capital Product Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 970% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

