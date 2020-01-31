TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$11.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.