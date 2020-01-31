TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Cap of $95,920.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market cap of $95,920.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,247,914 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

