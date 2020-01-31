TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,358 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.03% of TransMedics Group worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

