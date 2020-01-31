TransUnion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,022% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

TRU opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TransUnion by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

