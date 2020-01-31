Tratin (TRAT) Trading 18% Higher This Week

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tratin has a market capitalization of $29.20 million and $30.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Tratin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin's total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin's official website is tratin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

