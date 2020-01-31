Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $346,563.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,639,795 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

