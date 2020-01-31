Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.69) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,614.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,425.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders purchased a total of 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

