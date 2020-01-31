Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.32.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,992. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.45 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.