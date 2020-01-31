TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK):

1/31/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

1/1/2020 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – TriCo Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

