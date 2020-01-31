Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) has been given a C$13.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,413. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

