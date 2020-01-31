TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.78. TriNet Group has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.92.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 138,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,152,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,699.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 249,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,852 and sold 128,738 shares valued at $7,223,778. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.