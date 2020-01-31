Trinity Network Credit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $407.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $428,783.00 and $407.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

