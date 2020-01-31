TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.21 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TrueChain has a total market cap of $25.21 million and $19.18 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb and DragonEX. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.