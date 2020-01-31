TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $153,394.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $153,394.00 and approximately $16,928.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

