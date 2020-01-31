TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $498,323.00 and approximately $87,304.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

