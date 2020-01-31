Truegame Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Truegame has a market capitalization of $298,255.00 and approximately $34,266.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.