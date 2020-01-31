Trustmark Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,792. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

