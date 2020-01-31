Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 221,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

