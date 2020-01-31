Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of BX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.