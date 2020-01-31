Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS TRUX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.77. Truxton has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

