TTC Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. In the last week, TTC has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $705,832.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 850,623,886 coins and its circulating supply is 393,598,730 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.