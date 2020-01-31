TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $727,259.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,602,477,707 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

