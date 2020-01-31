TurtleNetwork Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $588,325.00 and $1,231.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 169.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00140007 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005855 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

