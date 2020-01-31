Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. Cision (NYSE:CISN) Critical Review

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Cision (NYSE:CISN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cision has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Cision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -26.20% -6.02% -4.84% Cision -0.70% 25.62% 5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Cision shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Cision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $650.07 million 26.20 -$121.95 million ($0.80) -155.25 Cision $730.37 million 2.03 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.04

Cision has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twilio and Cision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 2 20 0 2.91 Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13

Twilio presently has a consensus price target of $140.65, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Cision has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Cision.

Summary

Twilio beats Cision on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.