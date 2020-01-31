Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO Matthew Koeppen Sells 2,129 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TWO remained flat at $$15.26 on Friday. 1,787,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

