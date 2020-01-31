Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 229,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

