U Network (UUU) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. U Network has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $215,189.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 316.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, DDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

