U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 238,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

