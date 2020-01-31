Ubiq (UBQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,501.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

