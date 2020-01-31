UBS Group Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $580.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.76.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $568.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.06. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $397.00 and a one year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.